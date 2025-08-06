Viewership Numbers For July 28 Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the episode of WWE RAW that aired on July 28th averaged 2.8 million viewers, with a total of 5.5 million hours watched that week.

This represents a 3.7% increase from the previous week, which had 2.7 million viewers and a total of 5.7 million hours viewed.

The most-watched YouTube video from this episode features Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker taking out Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, garnering over 2.2 million views. Additionally, the Hulk Hogan 10-Bell Salute has attracted over 1 million views.

The show ranked among the top 10 in 17 countries, including Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, the United States, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Bahrain, India, Jordan, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka.

It was the #5 English-language TV show on Netflix for the week.

Since its debut on Netflix at the beginning of the year, RAW has averaged 2.979 million views per week for new episodes.