Viewership Numbers For November 17th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on November 17 averaged 3.1 million viewers, resulting in a total of 5.8 million hours watched that week. This represents a 10.71% increase compared to the previous week, which recorded 2.8 million viewers and 5.1 million hours viewed.

During this reporting period, WWE RAW ranked among the most-watched television shows worldwide, securing the sixth spot globally and third in the United States.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk, “The Maverick” Logan Paul, The Vision (WWE Hall Of Famer “The Oracle” Paul Heyman, “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker), Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso), “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, and “The OTC” Roman Reigns.