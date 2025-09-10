Viewership Numbers For September 1st Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on August 25th attracted an average of 2.4 million viewers, resulting in a total of 5.2 million hours watched that week.

This represents a decline of 7.69% from the previous week, which saw 2.6 million viewers and 5 million hours of viewing.

The episode ranked #8 in Netflix’s global rankings for the week and #5 in the United States.

The episode featured a tag team match headlined by The Vision, also known as “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker, who took on “Main Event” Jey Uso and “The Mega Star” LA Knight.