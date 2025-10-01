Viewership Numbers For September 22nd Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the episode of WWE RAW that aired on September 22nd averaged 2.3 million viewers, resulting in a total of 4.5 million hours watched that week.

This represents a decline of 11.54% compared to the previous week, which had 2.6 million viewers and 5.3 million hours viewed. The episode ranked #8 in Netflix’s global rankings for the week, marking the lowest viewership numbers RAW has ever recorded on Netflix.

The previous low for global views was 2.4 million for the episode that aired on September 1st, while the previous low for global hours viewed was 4.6 million for the episode on June 30th.

The show was headlined by “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka from The Kabuki Warriors facing “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley in a singles match. It also featured Jey Uso taking on LA Knight, an opening segment with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and more.