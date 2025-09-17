Viewership Numbers For September 8th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the episode of WWE RAW that aired on September 8th averaged 2.6 million viewers, resulting in a total of 5.1 million hours watched that week.

This reflects an increase of 8.33% compared to the previous week, which had 2.4 million viewers and 5.2 million hours viewed. The episode ranked #8 in Netflix’s global rankings for the week.

The show featured AJ Lee and CM Punk challenging Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to a Mixed Tag Team Match for WWE WrestlePalooza. This segment has garnered nearly 3 million views on YouTube.

Additionally, AJ Styles delivered a promo, Rhea Ripley confronted Asuka backstage, and more segments occurred.

The show was headlined by The Vision’s “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed taking on “The Mega Star” LA Knight in a singles match.