Wade Barrett Responds To Nikki Bella’s Claim That He “Avoided” Her At WWE Raw

WWE commentator Wade Barrett has addressed Nikki Bella’s recent comments, where she claimed he “avoided” her backstage at Monday Night Raw following critical remarks he made during the Clash in Paris pre-show.

On a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, Bella reflected on Barrett’s on-air suggestion that the women’s division may have passed her by during her years away from full-time competition.

While acknowledging his role as a heel commentator, she said she was surprised when he allegedly avoided eye contact with her backstage the next night. “I would love to have a conversation with Wade Barrett, and he avoided me on Monday [at Raw], which was shocking because he always comes up and says hi to me,” Bella said. “He tried to avoid making eye contact with me in the hallway.”

Bella added that she felt Barrett’s commentary “crossed a line,” and contrasted his approach with Michael Cole’s, noting that Cole “knows how to take a life story and put it into what we do.”

Barrett has since issued a response via X, denying that he avoided Bella and expressing a willingness to speak with her directly. “I had no idea Nicole felt this way, and I’m happy to have this ‘conversation’ any time she likes. I wish she’d brought it up when we said hello to each other at Raw, rather than via her podcast,” Barrett wrote. “I don’t understand the avoiding claim at all, simply not true.”

Nikki Bella has emphasized that her comeback is still ongoing following her Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch in Paris.