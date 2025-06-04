Watch: New Heads Of State Trailer Featuring John Cena & Idris Elba

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is heading back to Hollywood with a major role in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video action-comedy “Heads of State”—starring alongside Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Set to premiere on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the film sees Cena play the President of the United States, while Elba portrays the UK Prime Minister. The two world leaders, known for their public rivalry, are forced to join forces when a powerful enemy targets them—sending them on a wild, globe-trotting mission. They’re joined by Chopra Jonas, who plays Noel, a top-tier MI6 agent.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller (“Nobody”), “Heads of State” features a stacked supporting cast including Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, and Sarah Niles.

Amazon Studios acquired the film rights back in October 2020, and promotional materials have just begun to drop ahead of the streaming release.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Cena’s media appearances, WWE title defenses, and his Hollywood projects.