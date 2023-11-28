What CM Punk Said On This Week’s Edition Of WWE RAW, Watch The Full Segment (Video)

CM Punk cut an in-ring promo to discuss his return during the final segment of WWE RAW this week.

Punk described Survivor Series as “hell on earth” and called it a career highlight. Punk claims that he has changed and that he is now back home where he belongs, in WWE.

Punk mentioned that for ten years, people never forgot about him and continued to chant his name.

He said almost everyone welcomed him back with open arms and kissed him on the lips. Punk speculated that they may be afraid because the best in the world has returned, and his name is CM Punk.

Punk concluded by saying he’s not returning to make friends, but to make money.

Click here for complete WWE RAW results. You can watch the complete segment below: