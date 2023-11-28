WWE RAW Results – November 27, 2023

The fallout from WWE Survivor Series 2023 goes down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. with the post-Survivor Series episode of the show.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, which will air commercial-free for the first hour, is the returns of CM Punk & Randy Orton, as well as Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled is “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Ivar of The Viking Raiders, as well as a Tag-Team Turmoil No. 1 Contender match with The New Day vs. Indus Sher vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. DIY.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, November 27, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (11/27/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opener narrated by John Cena flashes on the screen and then we shoot into an in-depth video recap of WWE Survivor Series 2023, including the returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk.

A new RAW intro video and theme song plays and then we shoot inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. where pyro erupts and Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Randy Orton Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Randy Orton’s theme hits. “The Viper” emerges and slaps hands with fans on the way to the ring as the crowd in Nashville roars. He stops and signs an autograph of an action figure for a lucky kid named Frankie. He makes his way into the ring and the sustained roar grows as he does his out-stretched arms pose on the ropes.

The theme music dies down and the “Randy! Randy!” chants grow louder. He soaks in the moment and begins by saying it sounds like a fan of the fans missed him. The fans cheer. He says he’s back for as long as he can stay here. Without any further adieu, he welcomes us to Monday Night Raw. He says he was gone a while and the fans break out in a “Welcome Back!” chant.

Orton says while he was gone for so long he had a lot of time to think. He says he thought about his accomplishments, but we’ve heard them before and there’s a lot of them so he won’t bore us. He then talks about how he realized he had not done one thing and that was compete in WarGames.

So when he got a call from his friend Cody Rhodes to be a part of the match created by Dusty Rhodes, was a chance for him to be a part of pro wrestling history. He says he got to make a moment and that’s what this is all about. He says he also has some unfinished business to deal with and that business is with The Bloodline.

He says he gets where they come from because he too made a career of putting people on the shelf. He says he can forgive but he can’t forget and he has a bag of receipts for every single member of The Bloodline. When he says every single member, he means every single member, which of course, that means “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Rhea Ripley Joins Randy Orton In The Ring

He asks Nashville if they know what form those receipts are going to come in. He says it’s the three most dangerous letters in WWE and all of sports entertainment — RKO. The fans respond with a loud “RKO! RKO!” chant and then Rhea Ripley’s theme hits. “Mami” comes out by herself wearing her WWE Women’s Championship and joins “The Viper” in the ring.

She immediately stirs the pot, saying she didn’t know he was in the business of doing favors for people, or by sharing a team with someone who tried to end his career, or by being upstaged, referring to CM Punk’s return overshadowing his own. She tells him he doesn’t seem to realize the landscape has changed. The Bloodline has fallen and The Judgment Day has risen.

Ripley brags about The Judgment Day holding all the gold, including the tag titles that Orton almost lost everything trying to get. She says if it wasn’t for Orton, Damian Priest would be the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. She says he’s come in and made a ton of enemies who can make his life a living nightmare already.

She warns him to quit focusing on The Bloodline, because unlike them, The Judgment Day get the job done. The fans chant “RKO! RKO!” as Orton looks around at both sides of the arena. He says he watched the show while he was gone and every week it was “Mami” this and “Mami” that. “Well guess what Mami … Daddy’s back!” The fans chant “Daddy’s back!” and then “Who’s Your Daddy?!”

Orton says the one thing that hasn’t changed since he’s been gone and come back is that no one tells Randy Orton what to do. Ripley laughs and says then Orton made his bed and now he has made The Judgment Day his enemy. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio attack Orton from behind. Orton ends up fighting back and taking McDonagh, who is wearing a neck brace, out with an RKO.

Dom scrambles and runs. Orton grabs the mic and paces around. He tells Dom not to go too far and not to leave the arena. He says as soon as he leaves this ring he’s gonna find Adam Pearce and he’s gonna make damn sure he gets Dom in this ring one on one tonight. The crowd cheers and Orton’s theme hits to end an entertaining opening segment.

Tag-Team Turmoil

Akira Tozawa & Otis vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

We shoot backstage and we see all the tag-teams involved in the tag-team turmoil number one contender bout for tonight talking when up walks Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri.

They introduce Jelly Roll, who appears with them. Jelly Roll and Otis have a funny moment and then up comes R-Truth interrupting him. He tells him his sweet tooth has a sweet tooth. He’s confused and mentions wanting to find some jelly rolls to eat. He tells Akira Tozawa to hit him with the jelly roll and Akira does some goofy dance.

Back in the arena, Jelly Roll is shown in another cameo appearance in the crowd in the front row. Alpha Academy’s theme hits and out they come as the first team in the tag-team turmoil number one contender match. It will be Akira Tozawa and Otis instead of Otis and Chad Gable. They settle in the ring and then the DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa come out next.

Tozawa and Ciampa kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. This one doesn’t last long at all, as outside of one spot with Otis, the Alpha Academy makeshift duo of Tozawa and Otis are easily beaten and eliminated.

Winners: DIY

Tag-Team Turmoil

Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Veer & Sanga

Now the theme for Indus Sher hits and out comes the massive duo of Sheer and Vanga accompanied by former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The enormous tag-team settles in the ring with an already worn out DIY for our second match in the tag-team turmoil.

This one doesn’t last much longer than the first, as outside of a dominant start with the worn down DIY duo, Gargano and Ciampa fight back into the offensive lead and steal the win with a pin out of nowhere.

Winners: DIY

Tag-Team Turmoil

Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Julius & Brutus Creed

The Creed Brothers’ theme hits and out comes Julius and Brutus Creed for our next match in the tag-team turmoil gauntlet. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our third bout in the gauntlet. Julius Creed and Tommaso Ciampa kick things off.

Julius quickly suplexes Ciampa down and establishes the early lead. Ciampa fights back and hits a suplex of his own before crawling to make the tag to Gargano. Brutus Creed also tags in but it is Johnny who jumps into the early offensive lead.

Brutus and Julius hit a cool double-team spot. Gargano hits a high spot from the ring to the floor but then when the action returns in the ring, The Creed Brothers score the pin after a Brutus Ball off the top-rope. DIY heads to the back and The Creed Brothers continue in the gauntlet now.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

Tag-Team Turmoil

Julius & Brutus Creed vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

The New Day’s theme hits and out comes fan-favorites Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as the next team in the tag-team turmoil gauntlet. They settle into the ring and the bell sounds. Xavier Woods and Julius Creed kick things off for their respective teams.

Woods establishes the offensive control and then he tags in Kingston. The New Day continue to dominate things but then Julius takes over and tags in Brutus. Brutus picks up where he left off and continues taking it to the decorated tag-team veterans.

The New Day fires up for another comeback but then The Creed Brothers take over and finish things off with another double-team Brutus Ball spot off the top-rope for the pin fall victory. With the win, The Creed Brothers continue on and The New Day are eliminated.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

Tag-Team Turmoil

Julius & Brutus Creed vs. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci

Now the final team in tag-team turmoil comes out as the theme for Imperium hits and the duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci make their way to the ring to a ton of boos. They hit the ring and immediately double team Julius.

Imperium controls the offense for a prolonged period of time as the crowd quiets down in Nashville. Vinci and Kaiser take turns tagging in and out to keep a fresh man on Brutus at all times.

Julius finally tags back in and after taking the hot tag, he helps shift the offensive momentum back in his team’s favor. They once again finish things off for the third time with a top-rope Brutus Ball for the pin fall victory. Ivy Nile helps celebrate their victory, as they now have a future title shot at The Judgment Day.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders: The Creed Brothers

Backstage With The Judgment Day

We head backstage and we see The Judgment Day hanging together. Up walks Finn Balor telling Damian Priest that The Creed Brothers look to be for real, and that they can’t take them easy.

Damian Priest’s head is elsewhere, as he tells them he knows they want to say something about him being appointed leader and still coming up short for the team at Men’s WarGames. They tell him they’re a family and that’s not the case. We head to a commercial break.

Cody Rhodes Comes To The Ring

After we return from our first commercial break of the evening, we get a look inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. when we hear the thump to start the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme. “The American Nightmare” emerges and makes his way to the ring in a suit for our next segment of the evening.

He settles in the ring and his theme dies down. He talks about getting the victory at WarGames and thanks all of his teammates, starting with Sami Zayn, “The Yeet-Master” Jey Uso, their champion on Monday Night Raw Seth Rollins, which he says with a somber tone. The fans then break out singing his tune and he lets that spread throughout the building a bit.

Cody then says lets not forget the other member of their team, the man that come through for him, “The Legend Killer” Randy Orton. He calls Orton a mentor to him early on and someone he considers to still be one to this day. He also talks about the WWE return of CM Punk and how it’s big news. He says he’d like to make some news himself.

Rhodes says there’s only one destination for him and then declares himself as the first participant in the 2024 Royal Rumble. The lights in the building go down and then Shinsuke Nakamura appears on the screen and delivers another one of his ominous messages.

He talks about needing to be set free and awaken and evolved. He says he’s been patient with Cody week after week but now he’s done waiting. He vows to bring chaos to him. He appears in the ring behind Cody as the lights come back on and he sprays red mist in Cody’s eyes as the fans in the building collectively gasp.

Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

We head to another commercial break after the Cody-Nakamura segment. When we return, the theme for Bronson Reed hits and out comes “Big” Bronson for our next match of the evening. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now the sirens / horns for The Viking Raiders play and out comes Ivar accompanied by Valhalla for our next match of the evening.

The action spills out to the floor where Ivar sends Reed into the steel ring steps with authority. He lets out a roar as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Ivar hit a big moonsault off the top-rope in the ring.

Reed fights back and as he heads up to the top-rope for the Tsunami, Valhalla hits the apron for the distraction. The referee ends up seeing this and ejected her from ringside. On the floor, Ivar dives onto Reed who catches him, but then drops him. He slams Ivar on the timekeepers table.