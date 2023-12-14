What People In WWE & AEW Are Saying About The RAW – Warner Brothers Discovery Rumors

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk reportedly assisted in the renewal of talks between WWE and Warner Brothers Discovery for a prospective RAW media rights agreement. WBD reportedly met with Paul Levesque alias Triple H, Nick Khan, and TKO’s Marc Shapiro on Monday.

According to Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com, he spoke with a higher-up WWE source on Wednesday and was told that the information was “very inaccurate” because Levesque, Khan, and Shapiro’s internal calendars would not have put them together in New York on Monday. Hausman was also advised that WWE bosses may be “kayfabing” employees by changing their internal timetables to keep things quiet. According to Hausman, there is “A LOT of smoke” in the issue.

While it is stated that Punk lacks the kind of influence that would compel someone like WBD CEO David Zaslav to back WWE over AEW, Hausman stated the following about AEW:

“The vibe we have been given is that AEW is in danger of not being renewed by WBD for TNT or TBS. One scenario that was given to us was that WWE Raw would move to TNT or TBS, and AEW would be moved to Discovery. Two higher-up sources in AEW that I spoke with said that was news to them and not something they had heard. Another said, ‘Only person who really knows is Zaslav.’”