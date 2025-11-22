Wheeler Yuta Details Brutal Aftermath Of AEW Blood & Guts

AEW star Wheeler Yuta discussed several topics with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, including his feelings after Blood & Guts.

Yuta said, “You know, I’ve been I’ve been better. [laughs] I’ve been less sore. But you know, no one makes it out of Blood and Guts unscathed. And I’m glad that I made it out as in the shape I’m in at least. But yeah, definitely my neck’s sore from getting pile-driven on top of the cage, and my forehead and my back from thumbtacks on a skateboard. But other than that, I’m doing all right.”

On being on top of the cage:

“Yeah. I mean, when it comes to like going to the top of the cage, in the past couple Blood & Guts that I’ve been involved in, I like to just go up there once. Because you never know what’s going to happen. So, I like to at least go up there once before the show and just kind of feel it out. And I’ve noticed that I’m a lot more nervous then than I am during the match. I think when you’re out there and it’s happening, there’s a lot of adrenaline and you just have to focus on being in the moment. But yeah, it’s it’s pretty terrifying to be up there. It’s it’s really tall. like our cage is exceptionally tall.”

