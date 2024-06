SpoilerTV.com reports that Tuesday debut’s episode of “Who Killed WCW?” on VICE TV drew an average of 138,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.03 in the key 18-49 demographic.

“Who Killed WCW?” on VICE TV’s debut show finished at No. 101 in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

The docu-series is set for three more episodes.