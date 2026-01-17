Why Braun Strowman Can Still Use His WWE Ring Name After Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, the USA Network’s food travel series “Everything On The Menu” has been renewed for a second season, which will consist of 12 episodes. The show was a hit for the network during its first season.

Braun Strowman, a former World Heavyweight Champion, is no longer under contract with WWE after his release in May of last year. Many fans have been curious about how Strowman can still use his WWE ring name despite no longer being associated with the company.

According to Fightful Select, there was no difficulty for the USA Network in using Strowman’s name for the show. The first season was produced while he was still with WWE, and WWE had no issue with USA Network using Strowman’s name, as they are a broadcast partner.

In a September interview with Collider, Strowman mentioned that he is “semi-retired” from wrestling and is focusing on acting and other non-wrestling projects.

There has been no announcement regarding when the second season of “Everything On The Menu” will air, but updates will be provided as they become available. The first season concluded in early December 2025.