Why Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer Was Short At WWE WrestleMania 42

The reason behind the shorter-than-expected Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 42 has now come to light.

According to reports, both Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer were dealing with physical issues heading into the event. As a result, WWE made the call to keep the match brief to avoid worsening either competitor’s condition on the biggest stage of the year.

Despite the limited runtime, the match still featured several key moments. Roxanne Perez got involved during the bout, adding to the chaos before the finish.

Morgan ultimately secured the victory by sending Vaquer into the steel steps and following up with her finisher to capture the Women’s World Championship.

The match also included a memorable entrance, with Morgan performing her own theme music live, adding to what became a defining WrestleMania moment for her.

With the win, Morgan returns to the top of WWE’s women’s division, marking one of the most significant achievements of her career on the grandest stage.

As of now, WWE has not confirmed Morgan’s status for the upcoming episode of Raw.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.