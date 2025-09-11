Why WWE WrestleMania Is Headed To Saudi Arabia In 2027

The recent news that WrestleMania will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027 has sparked major discussion, and a new report from the Wrestling Observer has provided additional context behind the decision.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE originally wanted to stage the event in 2028. However, Saudi officials pushed for the 2027 date to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the founding of the First Saudi State.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer explained, “WWE wanted it in 2028. They had commitments for 2027. The reason it had to be 2027… Turki (Alalshikh) is running the show – Ari Emanuel is the head of TKO, Nick Khan is the head of WWE, Dana White is the head of UFC, Dana White and Nick Khan are the head of TKO Boxing. However, the final boss is Turki, because he’s the guy with all the money in the world at his disposal.”

The report also revealed that Saudi partners already have specific match requests for the historic event. Meltzer noted, “Even though it’s a couple of years, I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to get them, but they’re gonna spend a lot of money to get what they want obviously. We’re talking about anyone coming out of retirement that wants to come out of retirement of big name value will be able to get a lot of money for this show. That’s what they want.”

WWE has staged multiple premium live events in Saudi Arabia every year since 2018, with the shows generating massive revenue for the company. The move to bring their biggest annual event to the Kingdom represents the next step in that partnership.

Saudi Arabia is also set to host the Royal Rumble in 2026, just one year before WrestleMania makes its debut in the region.