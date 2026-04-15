Will Ospreay Files New Trademark For “United Empire”

Top AEW star “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay recently filed a trademark application for the term “United Empire” on Friday, April 10, as reported by Fightful.com. The trademark is intended for merchandising and entertainment services, specifically for providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

United Empire is the name of a faction that includes Ospreay, Callum Newman, HENARE, Great-O-Khan, and Francesco Akira.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 025: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks.”

“IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”