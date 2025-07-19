Women’s Wrestling Legend Reacts To Buff Bagwell’s Leg Amputation

Leilani Kai posted the following on Instagram regarding Buff Bagwell’s recent leg amputation:

“Buff Bagwell

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

Yesterday morning, Marcus Bagwell underwent an above-the-knee amputation.

Before the lights, the cameras, the Buff Bagwell name… Marcus started his journey in this business right beside me. He came in as my manager—mine and Judy Martin’s—under the guidance of Bert Prentice. He was young, humble, eager to learn, and full of life. And I can tell you, even then, he had something. You could see it in his eyes. He wanted to be great—and he became great.

Watching him rise through WCW, build a name, entertain millions… it made me proud. Because I knew where he came from. I knew his heart.

And I still do.

Marcus has faced so many battles since his accident in 2020. He fought hard to keep his leg, and he fought privately through pain that most people will never understand. This latest chapter is unimaginable—but he’s still here. Still standing in spirit. Still Buff.

If you’ve ever known him, worked with him, cheered for him… please send something kind into the world today. A thought. A prayer. A moment of love.

Marcus, I love you. I’m so proud of you. And you are never alone.”