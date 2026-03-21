WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales Increase Following WWE’s Austin 3:16 Promotion

WWE recently announced a special promotional offer for fans celebrating Austin 3:16 Day, offering a 31.6% discount on live event tickets through June 19.

The promotion applies to upcoming U.S. shows, including WrestleMania 42, and appears to have had a positive impact on ticket sales.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has sold over 1,000 tickets for its upcoming shows and nearly 2,000 tickets per night for WrestleMania 42.

The report indicates that ticket sales for Night One of WrestleMania 42 currently stand at 39,425, while Night Two has reached 40,687. These figures show that ticket sales are now 11.2% behind last year’s pace for the event, an improvement from 18% earlier this week.

Meltzer also noted that tickets on the secondary market are significantly cheaper than they were last year, with the starting prices for Saturday and Sunday set at $237 and $221, respectively. The secondary market has reportedly seen a 33.8% decrease in ticket prices four weeks ahead of the event, compared to the same timeframe last year.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.