Wrestling Legend Has Interesting Take On How Fans Will React To CM Punk/Seth Rollins

When the CM Punk and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins rivalry gets fully underway, who are the fans going to cheer for and who will they boo?

Bully Ray thinks he knows how that is going to play out.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the pro wrestling legend spoke about the Punk-Rollins rivalry and how he feels the WWE fans are going to cheer for “The Best in the World,” and depending on how Rollins handles things, the fans could quickly turn on him.

“Watch what happens next time CM Punk and Seth Rollins are in the same place at the same time –- those Punk chants are gonna be loud,” Ray said. “I think the people are gonna be firmly behind CM Punk. And the great thing about Seth is that Seth can turn on a dime if Seth needs to be the heel in this situation.”

Ray continued, “The more that Seth talks about how Punk is going to wrong us … the more people are going to want to get behind him. Seth has got to be really careful about what he says because I can see the people turning on him in an instant and getting behind Punk.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at SoundCloud.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.