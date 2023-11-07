Wrestling REVOLVER: UNREAL To Feature In-Ring Debut Of Paul Walter Hauser

An actor is gearing up for his in-ring pro wrestling debut later this month.

Golden Globe award winning and Emmy nominated actor Paul Walter Hauser will make his in-ring wrestling debut at the Wrestling REVOLVER: UNREAL special event scheduled for later this month.

As noted, the show will feature Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir taking on the team of Athena and Billie Starkz.

Hauser will square off against Matthew Palmer at the event, which is scheduled for November 16, 2023.

Check out the announcement below.