WWE Already Selling Replicas Of New Custom “Señor” Money In the Bank Briefcase

Get your own “Señor” Money In the Bank briefcase today!

As seen on WWE Monday Night Raw this week at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, friend of The Judgment Day, JD McDonagh, gifted Damian Priest with a new custom Money In The Bank briefcase.

The purple briefcase to match the color scheme for The Judgment Day reads “Señor” Money In the Bank on it, and WWE is already selling replicas on their official WWE Shop website.

The 17.72” x 12.6” x 5.12” plastic briefcase is priced at $99.99, but they are currently running a site-wide sale with 25% off if you use “SUPERSTAR” as the code. The collectible item doubles as a fully functional briefcase, with a carrying handle and combination lock.

Señor Money In The Bank! Damian Priest has an all NEW Replica Briefcase available at #WWEShop! #WWE 🛒: https://t.co/LVPyJUtsVL pic.twitter.com/pj34XN1T99 — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) September 5, 2023