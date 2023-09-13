WWE Announces Big Matches For Next Week’s NXT

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT is already shaping up to be a good one.

On this week’s show, it was announced that next Wednesday night will see a “Champion versus Champion” showdown, with NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes going one-on-one against NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Also scheduled is Joe Coffey vs. Duke Hudson and Tyler Bate vs. Butch in NXT Global Heritage Invitational bouts, as well as Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice in women’s singles action.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.