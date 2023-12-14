WWE Announces Bullrope For MSG Event On 12/26

A Bullrope match is coming to Madison Square Garden.
No, it’s not Dusty Rhodes vs. Superstar Billy Graham.
This time it’s a different Rhodes.
It was announced today that Cody Rhodes will be squaring off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope match at the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26.
Check out the announcement below.
BREAKING: @CodyRhodes will face @ShinsukeN in a Bull Rope match at the @WWE Holiday Tour show at MSG on the 26th
— The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) December 14, 2023