WWE Announces Bullrope For MSG Event On 12/26

A Bullrope match is coming to Madison Square Garden.

No, it’s not Dusty Rhodes vs. Superstar Billy Graham.

This time it’s a different Rhodes.

It was announced today that Cody Rhodes will be squaring off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope match at the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26.

