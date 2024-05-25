WWE Announces Celebrity Appearance For 2024 King And Queen Of The Ring

WWE held their King and Queen of the Ring go-home episode of SmackDown last night from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During the show, the company announced that top celebrity Ibrahim Al Hajjaj will be appearing at the King And Queen of the Ring PLE later today, May 25th, also taking place from the Jeddah Super Dome.

Al Hajjaj previously made an appearance for the WWE at the company’s Crown Jewel premium live event, when he was a special guest in an episode of MizTV.