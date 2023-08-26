WWE Announces Competitors For Next Week’s NXT Global Heritage Invitational

You can officially pencil in some of the competitors for the NXT Global Heritage Invitational kicking off next week on WWE NXT.

There are now six competitors announced for the NXT Global Heritage Invitational, which is an eight-man tournament that will kick off next Tuesday on NXT on USA with Superstars from all over the world competing to earn a shot at Noam Dar and his NXT Heritage Cup at NXT No Mercy 2023 next month.

Featured below are the six participants have been announced thus far:

GROUP A

* Tyler Bate, representing England

* Butch, representing England

* Charlie Dempsey, representing the United States

* TBA

GROUP B

* Joe Coffey, representing Scotland

* Duke Hudson, representing Australia

* Nathan Frazer, representing Jersey in the Channel Islands

* TBA

