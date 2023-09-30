WWE Announces Match, Appearance For Next Week’s SmackDown

You can officially pencil in some early action for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During the closing segment of this week’s show, it was announced that Dragon Lee will be making his in-ring return and will be competing in singles action against Austin Theory.

Additionally, an appearance by The Judgment Day was announced for next week’s SmackDown. It will be the final show before the upcoming WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event.

