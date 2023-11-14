WWE Announces New Match For This Week’s NXT

WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT TV.

Ahead of the weekly NXT on USA show this Tuesday night at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., WWE has confirmed Baron Corbin vs. Wes Lee for the show.

Previously announced is Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) vs. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Championship, Alpha Academy appears on Supernova Sessions, Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend in an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match, as well as Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey in an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match.