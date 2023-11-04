WWE Announces Opener For Today’s Crown Jewel PLE

The opener for today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event has been announced.

During the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Kickoff Show on Saturday afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett announced which bout will be starting things off.

The premium live event portion of the show will start off with the defense of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre will be the opener at 1/12c.

