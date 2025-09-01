WWE Announces Road To Royal Rumble 2026 Tour Across Europe

WWE issued the following:

WWE® ANNOUNCES ROAD TO ROYAL RUMBLE® TOUR OF EUROPE THIS JANUARY

Monday Night Raw to Emanate from Dusseldorf & Belfast; Friday Night SmackDown Coming to Berlin & London

Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-royal-rumble-2026

September 1, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the Road to Royal Rumble tour across the U.K., Germany, Denmark, Poland and Northern Ireland this January that will see WWE Superstars visit Leipzig, Berlin, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Mannheim, Newcastle, London, Gdansk, Nottingham and Belfast ahead of Royal Rumble.

This marks the first time WWE will broadcast televised events from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dusseldorf, Germany. It also marks the first time in 11 years that WWE will return to Poland, the first return to Denmark in 9 years, the first return to Mannheim in 6 years, and the first return to Leipzig in 4 years.

To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-royal-rumble-2026.

Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, GUNTHER, and many more*.

Further event updates including ticket on sale dates and broadcast details will be available soon.

Royal Rumble will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this January and marks the first time the landmark event will be hosted outside of North America.

*Talent subject to change

