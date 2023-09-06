WWE Announces Several Big Matches For Next Week’s NXT

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT is a stacked show.

During this week’s NXT on USA show, several matches were made official for what the company is hyping up as one of the biggest nights in NXT on USA history.

Next Tuesday night’s show will feature Tiffany Stratton defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch, as well as Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov to determine Carmelo Hayes’ challenger for the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Also announced for next week’s show are a pair of NXT Global Heritage Invitational bouts, with Nathan Frazer vs. Akira Tozawa, as well as Tyler Bate vs. Axiom, as well as The Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe in tag-team action.

Also expected but not announced is Lyra Valkyria vs. Dana Brooke.

