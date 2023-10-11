WWE Announces Three Big Matches For Next Week’s NXT On USA

You can officially pencil in three big matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s jam-packed NXT on USA show, which aired head-to-head against AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, WWE announced a trio of high-profile matches for next week’s show.

On tap for the Halloween Havoc “go-home” episode of NXT next Tuesday night is the returning Tegan Nox vs. Lyra Valkyria, as well as the Bada-Bing, Bada-Boom Battle Royal to determine the number one contenders to The Family’s NXT World Tag-Team Championships.

The match will seen ten teams in a battle royal, where if one member of the team is eliminated the entire team is gone. The final two teams standing will then compete in a traditional tag bout to decide the next challengers for Tony D’Angelo and Stacks.

Additionally, next week’s show will feature Dijak vs. Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes in a NXT World Championship Eliminator, with the winner emerging to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the title at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

