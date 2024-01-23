WWE Announces Title Match For Next Monday Night’s RAW

The Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line next week.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA., a big title match was announced for the post-Royal Rumble episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show.

A backstage segment from The Judgment Day clubhouse saw Rhea Ripley inform Damian Priest and Finn Balor per Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that they will be defending their tag=team titles next Monday night on Raw against the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

