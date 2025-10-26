WWE Announces Two-Week NXT Gold Rush Special For Next Month

During Saturday night’s 2025 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event (PLE), it was announced that a two-week NXT Gold Rush special will take place on Tuesday, November 18th, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This event will be broadcast on The CW.

Additionally, a second episode will be filmed following the live show on November 18th, set to air on November 25th.

The report indicates that talent from NXT, TNA Wrestling, AAA, and EVOLVE will participate in this special event, which will feature championship matches from all four promotions. This will mark the third NXT event held at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, following the Roadblock event and an NXT live show earlier this year.

NXT Gold Rush will follow the NXT vs. TNA Showdown special, which aired on the CW on Tuesday, October 7th, featuring matches between NXT and TNA competitors.