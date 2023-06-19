WWE Celebrating 25 Years Of Edge

WWE is currently celebrating Edge’s 25th year in the company.

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #Edge25 to share their favorite Edge memories. WWE will honor Edge all week with special editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, as well as all-new videos, classic lookbacks, and never-before-seen photos.

The following is a new WWE Top 10 list of Edge’s rarest opponents, as well as WWE’s announcement about the celebration:

“You think you know me?”

Those cryptic words ushered Edge to a WWE ring for the very first time 25 years ago this week. The man who’d eventually be known as The Rated-R Superstar emerged from the crowd to prevail in his debut match on the June 22, 1998, edition of Raw, laying the foundation for a remarkable Hall of Fame career.

In the decades that followed, Edge established himself as not only one of WWE’s most beloved — and at times, despised — competitors, but also one of its most decorated and resilient. A multi-time World Champion, Mr. Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner, among other accolades, Edge was forced into retirement in 2011 because of a neck injury. Taking his place in the WWE Hall of Fame the following year, Edge remained sidelined until 2020 when he heroically returned as an unannounced entrant in that year’s Royal Rumble Match, staging one of the most stirring and least expected comebacks in WWE history.

As Edge continues to go toe-to-toe with WWE's finest as a member of the SmackDown roster, get ready to celebrate The Rated-R Superstar's silver anniversary all week long on WWE social channels.

