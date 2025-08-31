WWE Clash In Paris Preview For Today (8/31/2025): Paris, FR.

WWE Clash In Paris goes down starting at 12/11c with the ‘Countdown to WWE Clash In Paris’ pre-show streaming across all of WWE’s social and digital platforms.

From there things will head into the main premium live event, which kicks off at 2/1c from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

The following matches are advertised for the August 31 PLE:

* John Cena vs. Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

* Rusev vs. Sheamus (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook)

* Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella (Women’s I-C Title)

* Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits (Tag-Team Titles)

* Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Title)

Join us here today for live WWE Clash In Paris results coverage.