WWE Clash In Paris Preview For Today (8/31/2025): Paris, FR.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE Clash in Paris 2025
WWE Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Clash In Paris goes down starting at 12/11c with the ‘Countdown to WWE Clash In Paris’ pre-show streaming across all of WWE’s social and digital platforms.

From there things will head into the main premium live event, which kicks off at 2/1c from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

The following matches are advertised for the August 31 PLE:

* John Cena vs. Logan Paul
* Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
* Rusev vs. Sheamus (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook)
* Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella (Women’s I-C Title)
* Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits (Tag-Team Titles)
* Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Title)

Join us here today for live WWE Clash In Paris results coverage.

