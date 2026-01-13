WWE Confirms Tag Team Name For Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY

Reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have officially been given their tag team name, “RHIYO,” which was revealed on the official WWE.com roster page alongside the current champions.

While they have been referred to as RHIYO on WWE TV for several weeks, this confirmation came with the roster page update.

RHIYO captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the January 5th episode of RAW by defeating The Kabuki Warriors.

The duo is set to defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24th. Morgan and Perez earned this title shot by winning a #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match on Monday’s RAW.