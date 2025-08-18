WWE Confirms Ticket Details For Crown Jewel: Perth At RAC Arena

WWE issued the following:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT TICKETS FOR CROWN JEWEL: PERTH®, SMACKDOWN® & RAW® AT RAC ARENA IN PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Tickets On Sale Friday, August 22 at 1pm AWST

General Presale Access Begins Thursday, August 21 at 11am AWST

August 18, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual event tickets for the company’s takeover in Perth, Western Australia at RAC Arena including SmackDown on Friday, October 10, Crown Jewel: Perth on Saturday, October 11, and Raw on Monday, October 13 will go on sale Friday, August 22 at 1pm AWST via Ticketek.com.au.

General presale for individual event tickets will begin Thursday, August 21 at 11am AWST. Fans can now register for the presale by visiting https://www.wwe.com/WWEAustralia2025-Individual.

Crown Jewel: Perth will feature a host of the biggest WWE Superstars and will see John Cena make his final WWE appearance in Australia as part of his 2025 farewell tour.

Additionally, Crown Jewel: Perth Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more or purchase your package today, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/perth. To learn more about travel package opportunities, please visit Sportsnet Holidays at https://bit.ly/perth-travel-packages.

For more information visit www.wwe.com or www.westernaustralia.com.

WWE and Tourism Western Australia acknowledge the traditional custodians throughout Western Australia and their continuing connection to the land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to all Aboriginal peoples; Elders past, present and emerging.

About WWE®

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Tourism Western Australia

Tourism WA is the WA Government agency responsible for promoting Western Australia as an incredible holiday and events destination. Our role is to inspire more people to visit WA from Australia and around the world.

We do this by marketing the state to our key international markets through innovative campaigns; developing, attracting and promoting major sporting, arts, cultural and business events; and working with government and the tourism industry to improve access, accommodation and tourism experiences for our visitors.