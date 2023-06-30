WWE Considering Major Changes To RAW Following The Completion Of UFC Merger

WWE announced the day after WrestleMania 39 that they had agreed to be acquired by The Endeavor Group, with the intention of merging WWE and the UFC to form a new publicly traded company.

WWE and UFC’s power structures will remain unchanged: Nick Khan will remain WWE President, and Dana White will remain UFC President. The new company’s executive chairman will be Vince McMahon, and its CEO will be Ari Emanuel.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023. WWE is undergoing changes, both on the corporate and product levels.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is deferring major changes until the merger is completed.

Meltzer stated, “We were told the merger not being finalized is holding up major changes happening but there is talk of at least exploring major changes for Raw with new ideas when the merger takes place.”

WWE is also putting off major changes to NXT until the merger is completed. Click here for more information.