WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Announced For October 11

WWE.com released the following official announcement:

WWE returns to Australia this October with Crown Jewel: Perth

May 2, 2025 – WWE, in partnership with the Western Australian Government through Tourism Western Australia, today announced that Crown Jewel: Perth will headline a WWE weekend takeover in Perth this October. Crown Jewel: Perth will take place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The venue will also host Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, October 10, and Monday Night Raw on Monday, October 13.

As previously announced at WrestleMania 41, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will travel to Perth in October to make his final WWE appearance in Australia as part of his 2025 Farewell Tour.

Crown Jewel: Perth will pit Champion against Champion in both the men’s and the women’s divisions, with last year’s event seeing Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan triumph to become the inaugural Crown Jewel Champions.

Fans across the globe interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now at https://www.wwe.com/WWEAustralia2025.

The return of WWE to Australia follows the hugely successful Elimination Chamber: Perth event from Optus Stadium in February 2024 which set records at the time as the most-attended and highest-viewed Elimination Chamber event in company history.

Crown Jewel: Perth, Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw will broadcast live in Australia and in most markets around the world on Netflix. In the U.S., Crown Jewel: Perth will stream on Peacock and Friday Night SmackDown will air on USA Network. Information regarding general ticket onsale and further event updates will be available in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/crownjewel. To learn more about travel package opportunities and place a deposit on a trip to Perth, please visit Sportsnet Holidays at https://bit.ly/perth-travel-packages.

For more information visit www.wwe.com or www.westernaustralia.com.

WWE and Tourism Western Australia acknowledge the traditional custodians throughout Western Australia and their continuing connection to the land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to all Aboriginal peoples; Elders past, present and emerging.