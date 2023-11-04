WWE Crown Jewel Results – November 4, 2023

The time has arrived!

Riyadh Season continues this afternoon with the annual WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, which goes down live at 1/12c from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live via the WWE Network on Peacock.

Things start off at 12/11c with the Kickoff Show, which features Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh. This will lead into the PLE at 1/12c, which features Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Universal title and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE title in the co-main events.

Also scheduled for the show this afternoon is John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio for the U.S. title, IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s title, as well as Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World title.

Featured below are complete WWE Crown Jewel results from Saturday, November 4, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS (11/4/2023)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get us started. We then shoot into the pre-show studio where Megan Morant welcomes us to the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show.

Morant is joined by her fellow pre-show panelists, Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. The three immediately run down the lineup for the special premium live event this afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

After they finish running down the card, we shoot into our first of many pre-match video packages to tell the story leading up to bouts scheduled for today’s big show. The first one we see tells the story leading up to the scheduled WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Once that wraps up, the pre-show panelists talk about the bout before moving on to the scheduled WWE Women’s Championship showdown between IYO SKY and “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair. We see footage of her beating Bayley on last night’s SmackDown and ending the show by putting her through the announce table with a K.O.D.

From there, the talk transitions to the highly-anticipated showdown between “The Greatest Of All-Time” John Cena and the assassin of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. The pre-match video package for the Cena-Sikoa bout airs and then the panelists weigh-in with their thoughts on the bout.

We head to a quick commercial break and when we return, Megan Morant sets up the road to WWE Crown Jewel video package for the WWE United States Championship bout pitting social media sensation Logan Paul against reigning, defending title-holder, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio.

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

The panelists talk about the Paul-Mysterio bout and then switch to the Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest bout. After the package for that one wraps up, they send things inside the arena where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. Sami Zayn’s theme hits.

Sami Zayn takes his time coming out and milks the crowd reaction before emerging with Saudi-attire on like his last appearance in the market. The ring announcer introduces him to another enormous pop and he heads to the ring for our first match of the show.

He settles into the ring and his theme dies down. The entrance tune for “The Irish Ace” hits and out comes friend of The Judgment Day, JD McDonagh. He heads to the ring to a ton of boos and settles inside the squared circle to even louder boos. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our lone match on the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show.

A crazy-loud “Sami! Sami!” chant breaks out as the commentators compare the crowd reactions for Zayn in Saudi Arabia this afternoon to those that he received in his hometown of Montreal at Elimination Chamber. “Ole! Ole!” fans break out next and the two haven’t even touched yet.

They finally go to get things started but McDonagh backs through the ropes to avoid the fight at first. They finally lock up and McDonagh goes to work on the arm of Zayn. Zayn breaks free and takes over and the crowd erupts like something major just happened. Hot atmosphere today in Riyadh. McDonagh goes for a big move but misses and crashes and burns hard.

Zayn takes over and goes to work on McDonagh in the corner. He climbs up on him for the ten-punch spot as the crowd counts along with each shot that lands. Zayn continues to dominate the offense for the next few minutes, as the crowd breaks out into another massive “Ole! Ole!” chant.

McDonagh finally shifts things in his favor and goes to work with rapid-fire punches on Zayn as the crowd gets on his case. McDonagh slows things down and goes to work on Zayn in the corner. We hear a “Let’s go Sami!” chant break out as the crowd tries rallying behind Zayn. It ends up working as Zayn takes over.

The fans chant “This is Awesome!” loudly as Zayn hits an exploder suplex. He follows that up with a Helluva Kick in the corner and then a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin fall victory. Good match to get the crowd hot for today’s PLE. Sami Zayn got an insanely loud reaction throughout from the fans in Saudi Arabia.

Winner: Sami Zayn

After the pre-show match wraps up, we head to a quick commercial break. When we return, we shoot live inside the pre-show studio where Megan Morant, Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg talk about the Zayn-McDonagh bout before switching to talk about the main event for today’s show.

The pre-show package for the main event between Roman Reigns and LA Knight airs and they talk more about the match before wrapping up the pre-show. The Kickoff Show has wrapped up and now we’re switching over to the premium live event on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

The always bad-ass, elaborate cold open video package airs to get things started for the latest annual WWE Crown Jewel premium live event as part of Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.

After it wraps up, we shoot live inside the Mohammed Abdu Arena as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. He is joined by Wade Barrett on commentary. The pre-show package for our opener airs telling the story leading up to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Once the pre-show package concludes, we head back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Seth Rollins’ theme song. “The Visionary” makes his way to the ring for our first match of the evening. The crowd loudly sings along with his music as he makes his way into the ring.

His theme dies down and then the sounds of Drew McIntyre’s entrance tune plays. He makes his way to the ring to a big reaction himself, looking all business. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Early on we see Rollins doing well, but it isn’t long before McIntyre takes over. “The Scottish Warrior” goes to work on the champ, focusing on his injured back in the early goings. Rollins fights back and hits a big diving splash onto McIntyre on the floor. Back in the ring, the two duke it out with back-and-forth shots.

McIntyre flattens Rollins with a big kick. He goes for the cover and Rollins kicks out at two. McIntyre is starting to look frustrated now, as this marks several times he has been unable to keep Rollins’ shoulders down for the count of three. Rollins starts to fight back as the crowd in Riyadh rallies behind him.

“The Scottish Warrior” is favoring his shoulder, which the commentators point out will affect his power game going forward. Rollins hits McIntyre with a running knee. He then slingshots himself in from the apron for a big splash on McIntyre. He hits a follow-up moonsault and goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two.

The fans chant “This is Awesome!” as the action continues. Rollins connects with a Falcon Arrow and again goes for the cover, but McIntyre refuses to be put away and now Rollins is starting to look frustrated at his inability to keep McIntyre’s shoulders down for the three-count. The two trade shots and McIntyre decks Rollins.

Drew heads to the top-rope but Rollins recovers and leaps up to the top in a single jump to join him. He brings McIntyre down the hard way with a super-plex. Rollins tries to roll-through into a follow-up suplex, but McIntyre counters and plants the champ into the mat. He goes for the cover but only gets two. The crowd thought it was three.

Now we see McIntyre hoist Rollins up over his shoulders. He begins to climb the ropes with him on his back. Rollins slips underneath and now has McIntyre up for a power bomb. He goes for a Buckle Bomb but Rollins’ back gives out. McIntyre hits a Future Shock DDT for a close near fall, but again Rollins manages to kick out just in time.

As Rollins is down and out, McIntyre backs in the corner and stalks the champ, waiting for him to get up so he can finish him off with a Claymore Kick. Rollins doesn’t get up though and McIntyre ends up going over to him. He leans down to pick him up but Rollins rolls him up, prompting the commentators to speculate as to whether or not Rollins was playing possom.

Rollins knocks McIntyre to the floor and then runs and connects with a suicide dive. He gets up and grabs his back in pain. McIntyre smashes Rollins back-first into the corner of the steel ring steps. Back in the ring, Rollins fights back and hits a Pedigree. He goes for the cover but McIntyre kicks out.

Rollins hits a Stomp, but McIntyre kicks out. McIntyre hits a Claymore Kick, but Rollins kicks out. McIntyre goes for another one but runs into a super kick from Rollins, who follows-up with a Pedigree and a Stomp. He goes for the cover and gets the three-count to retain. Excellent PLE opener.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

Sami Zayn Stops Damian Priest From Cashing In

Is there a new Mr. Money In The Bank? It looks that way, as after the match, Damian Priest ran down with his briefcase and a referee. He looked to cash in on Rollins, but was attacked by someone in a hood. Sami Zayn reveals himself to be that person. He steals the briefcase and runs off with it as Priest chases after him.

WWE Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark

We shoot backstage and see Rhea Ripley walk past a dejected Damian Priest. She shrugs her shoulders and keeps walking. The pre-show package for our next match airs to tell the story leading up to today’s Fatal-5-Way showdown for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

After the package wraps up, we return live inside the arena where the theme for Nia Jax hits and out she comes. After her, in order, are Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The contenders have settled in the ring and they await the arrival of the reigning, defending champ.

Rhea Ripley gets a special entrance. A green light shows and smoke billows as a bunch of men in Saudi gear come out with cups. The usual “This is my Brutality” theme hits and out comes “Mami” of The Judgment Day for the latest defense of her WWE Women’s World Championship. The crowd gives her a big reaction coming out, by far the biggest of the five involved in this bout.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Ripley in the middle of all the contenders, but Nia Jax feels they are all coming for her so she rolls out to the floor before anything happens. We see everyone start to duke it out in the ring as the crowd roars. We start seeing multi-person spots, including Baszer locking three of the women in a submission at the same time.

In the corner, Ripley and Rodriguez go for a super-plex on Stark, but Baszler runs over and power-bombs them down for a four-person stacked spot. Ripley and Rodriguez duke it out on the apron. Rodriguez beats her down and then somehow hoists Jax up for her finisher. Ripley takes over and hits Rip-Tide on Stark off the top-rope onto others for the pin fall victory.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s World Champion: Rhea Ripley

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

After a quick commercial break, we return to the pre-match video package for our next match of the evening, which features “The Greatest Of All-Time” taking on “The Enforcer” of The Bloodline.

We return inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme for Solo Sikoa. The assassin of The Bloodline makes his way to the ring by himself. He settles in the ring to a ton of boos as fireworks erupt from the staging area.

John Cena’s theme hits and out he comes with his “Never Give Up” towel, which he shows to the camera before making his trademark sprint down to the ring. The crowd started off doing the “Cena Sucks!” chant to the tune of his theme, but quickly changed and began singing along with the lyrics to his theme.

As he settles in the ring, Michael Cole reminds us how long it’s been since John Cena last won in a singles match on a big stage. Cena’s theme wraps up. The crowd is insanely behind Cena tonight. No one outside of Sami Zayn has gotten anything close to this from the fans in Riyadh so far tonight.

The fans chant “Welcome back!” as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The two lock-up and a “Let’s go Cena!” chant breaks out. Some of the crowd duels with the chant and do the “Cena sucks!” chant. Old-school! Cena gets a head lock on Solo and takes him down to the mat. Cena stomps on Solo’s thumb.

We hear a “You still got it!” chant as Cena continues to focus his attack on the Samoan Spike thumb of “The Enforcer” of The Bloodline. He taps into his inner-Butch and yanks and pulls at the thumb while controlling Solo on the mat. He brings the fight to the floor at ringside and slams Solo’s thumb into the steel ring steps.

Solo starts to take over after avoiding an Attitude Adjustment attempt from Cena. He slams Cena into the corner and charges at him ass-first in an homage to Rikishi. Cena begins fighting back, and goes for his Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Solo cuts him off and takes over again. He does the Rikishi back-splash in the corner three times in a row.

“Super Cena” comes to the rescue shortly after, firing up once again and taking over as the crowd cheers him on. He heads to the top-rope and leaps off with a flying cross-body splash for a close near fall. Fans chant “You still got it!” as Cena continues to try and put Solo away. He goes for the Attitude Adjustment but again Solo avoids it.

Sikoa looks for the Samoan Spike but Cena avoids it and hits a choke slam for another close near fall. Solo hits a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall attempt of his own. Cena fights back and gets Solo in the STF submission on the mat. Solo crawls to the ropes, forcing Cena to break the hold.

Solo connects with a Samoan Spike but can’t capitalize because of the pain his thumb is in from the attack by Cena earlier in the bout. Cena struggles to get back up, but when he does, he walks right into a second Samoan Spike from Sikoa. Sikoa taunts Cena and then takes him out with a third Samoan Spike as the crowd loudly boos.

He hits a fourth one and just stands over Cena smiling. He picks his lifeless head up while he’s still on the mat and begins repeatedly Samoan Spiking him over-and-over-and-over-and-over again. He finally covers him and gets the easy pin fall victory. Savage!

Winner: Solo Sikoa