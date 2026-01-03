WWE Encourages Fans To Wear Stranger Things-Inspired Gear To RAW

As previously reported, WWE is set to collaborate with Stranger Things for the first episode of RAW in 2026, scheduled for January 5.

This upcoming episode will be a significant milestone for the company, as it marks the first anniversary of its flagship show streaming on Netflix.

WWE recently shared a Stranger Things-themed poster on their Twitter (X) account, promoting the main event for the January 5 episode in Brooklyn, New York, featuring CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Additionally, the company encourages fans attending the show to wear outfits inspired by Stranger Things.

WWE wrote, “This Monday, #WWERaw enters the Upside Down… and we want you to bring your best #StrangerThings looks to Brooklyn 👀 Bring the energy. Bring the nostalgia. Bring the noise. We’ll see you and your #StrangerThings-inspired ‘fits this Monday at @barclayscenter!”