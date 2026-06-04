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WWE European Summer Tour Live Event Results From Lisbon, Portugal 6/3/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Summer Tour 2026
WWE Summer Tour 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s WWE European Summer Tour live event at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– WWE Women’s Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton def. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Penta (c) def. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight def. The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory in a Singles Match.

– WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest def. MFT’s Solo Sikoa in a Singles Match.

– “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker in a Street Fight.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. “All Ego” Ethan Page in a Singles Match.

– Danhausen def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

– Trick Williams (c) def. Sami Zayn and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Match to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

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