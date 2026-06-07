Sunday, June 7, 2026
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WWE European Summer Tour Live Event Results From Rome, Italy 6/6/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Summer Tour 2026
WWE Summer Tour 2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE European Summer Tour live event at Palazzo Dello Sport in Rome, Italy, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Sol Ruca (c) def. “The Man” Becky Lynch to retain her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

– Danhausen def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

– WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest def. MFT’s Solo Sikoa in a Singles Match.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. “All Ego” Ethan Page in a Singles Match.

– “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker in a Street Fight.

– Royce Keys def. MFT’s Tama Tonga in a Singles Match.

– Trick Williams (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

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