WWE EVOLVE Results – August 6, 2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship Match: Kali Armstrong (c) defeated Jin Tala via pinfall to retain her championship. After the match, Karmen Petrovic made her way out to remind Armstrong that they never finished their title match from NXT last month.

– We head to the back, where The Vanity Project sets up Bryce Donovan in a match against Keanu Carver, which Donovan was annoyed about.

– Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey had a conversation in the locker room about Wendy Choo ahead of a match between Bright and Choo.

– Petrovic was talking to Stevie Turner when Tyra Mae Steele interrupted to say she deserves a title shot first. Turner booked a match between both women to determine who gets the opportunity.

– Wendy Choo defeated Carlee Bright via submission.

– Tate Wilder spoke to Chuey Martinez about how he lost to Edris Enofe. Brooks Jensen interrupted the interview to say Jordan Oasis was a dead end and dead weight, and so is Wilder. Wilder said if Ridge Holland doesn’t have the guts to fight him, then maybe Jensen will.

– Dante Chen had a vignette about how he’s kept himself sharp and took an opportunity in EVOLVE, and he never expected Enofe to become cynical. They will have a match next week.

– Keanu Carver defeated Bryce Donovan via pinfall. During the match, Brooks Jensen made his way out to ringside and was attacked by Jordan Oasis. They then fought to the back.