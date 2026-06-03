WWE EVOLVE Results – June 3, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Gianna Capri defeated Masyn Holiday via pinfall. After the match, Capri agued with Anya Rune who was in the VIP Lounge with Veronica Haven and she gve Capri a high-five.

– It’s Gal cuts a promo and says friends are overrated and the only “rock and a hard place” he’s going to be stuck between are his two granite biceps. He also said he’s holding a “Mint Condition Open Challenge.”

– Harley Riggins defeated Romeo Moreno via pinfall.

– EVOLVE Foreman Timothy Thatcher scolded Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov for their security detail work and said he is counting on them to make sure Max Abrams and Cappuccino Jones and all the other WWE ID people don’t get too crazy. Thatcher also announced that there will be a brand new debut at EVOLVE Succession III, and the winner of Choo vs. Jacobs will defend the title at that show against Nikkita Lyons.

– Max Abrams defeated Cappuccino Jones via pinfall. Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov were able to hold back Jacari Ball, Santi Rivera, Marcus Mathers and Sam Holloway, but only actually put their hands on Mathers and Holloway.

– Elijah Holyfield defeated Kai Kavari via pinfall.

– Tristan Angels is upset that WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke did not score a “convincing” victory over him last week and badmouthed practically everyone on the whole roster.

– Wendy Choo (c) defeated Sloane Jacobs via submission to retain her WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship. PJ Vasa and Karmen Petrovic fought in the VIP Lounge section to end the show.