WWE EVOLVE Results – March 18, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Kam Hendrix defeated Dante Chen via pinfall.

– EVOLVE Foreman Timothy Thatcher will leave the vacated EVOLVE Women’s Championship to deal with for next week. In two weeks, there will be a special that will showcase some new WWE ID prospects and some European talent. It’s Gal then interrupted to ask for some attention, so Thatcher has put him on the show.

– Braxton Cole was spotlighted in a video package about how he’s the perfect conglomeration of brains and brawn.

– Laynie Luck defeated Zena Sterling via pinfall.

– Outside the Performance Center, Mike Cunningham and Lince Dorado were chatting. Cunningham thinks it would be a killer learning experience to be in the ring with Dorado, who accepted the challenge for next Wednesday.

– Cappuccino Jones cut a promo about wanting a piece of Brooks Jensen for next week. Jensen then came out to say Jones just made a big mistake and he’s going to end his career.

– Luca Crusifino was interviewed by Chuey Martinez in a video package segment to say things like “My flow state is my go state” and talk about his PLUR idea (Peace, Love, Unity and Respect) that he wants to bring to EVOLVE.

– Aaron Rourke defeated The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake (c) via pinfall to become the new WWE EVOLVE Champion.