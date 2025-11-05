WWE EVOLVE Results – November 5, 2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Harley Riggins and Jax Presley defeated Adrenaline Drip (Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel) via pinfall.

– PJ Vasa defeated Haze Jameson via pinfall.

– We head to the back, where Jackson Drake talked to Stevie Turner, who knows that he put a target on Keanu Carver’s back and he is not getting out of a title defense against him. Carver then went on the attack and punched through a wall when Drake moved out of the way.

– Mike Cunningham spoke to Sean Legacy, who likes his energy. Marcus Mathers then talked to Legacy, who gave him a pep talk when Mathers was feeling down about his recent loss.

– Brooks Jensen defeated Mike Cunningham via pinfall.

– It is announced that Kali Armstrong returns next week.

– Stevie Turner gave Jackson Drake two choices: defend his title against Carver, or vacate the title and Drake chose to “bite [his] tongue” and walked off.

– Chantel Monroe defeated Wendy Choo via pinfall.

– Jackson Drake told Stevie Turner it’s “super not cool” for her to put him in this position, but somebody has to put down Keanu Carver, and it might as well be him. That takes place next Wednesday.