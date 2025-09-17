WWE EVOLVE Results – September 17, 2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Dante Chen, Drako Knox, “Super” Sean Legacy and Tyra Mae Steele defeated The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor, Bryce Donovan, Ricky Smokes and Zayda Steel) via pinfall in an 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

– Aaron Rourke and Marcus Mathers brushed off the insults from It’s Gal and Jamar Hampton from last week.

– Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey talked in the locker room about how creepy but dangerous Wendy Choo is.

– Sean Legacy gave Tate Wilder a pep talk after his losses.

– It’s Gal and Jamar Hampton defeated Aaron Rourke and Marcus Mathers via pinfall in a Tag Team Match.

– Kali Armstrong is ready for Kendal Grey or Wendy Choo to win their I Quit match tonight and whoever wins, she’ll be ready for them to challenge her potentially for the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship as well. Wendy Choo interrupted the interview to just stare at her for a moment and smile before walking off.

– Jackson Drake was mad at The Vanity Project for losing, particularly at Bryce Donovan for taking the pin. Drake said, “If you’re gonna be the enforcer, enforce.” Donovan said he is tired of winning their matches for them and being criticized. He then threatens Drake.

– Kendal Grey defeated Wendy Choo in an I Quit Match.