WWE Fans Continue To Show Their Support For Cody Rhodes

Fans’ support for Cody Rhodes remains strong in the wake of the news that he will not be able to complete his story as originally planned.

The Rock and WWE are still facing criticism for replacing Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, where he is expected to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, despite Rhodes winning this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble.

As PWMania.com previously reported, only a few people were aware that The Rock had agreed to perform the match in early January as part of his agreement to join the TKO Board of Directors.

Triple H was reportedly one of the few people, along with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and WWE President Nick Khan, who were aware that this was the planned match, rather than Rhodes vs. Reigns at WrestleMania.

Since then, fans have reacted strongly, whether it’s at live events, hashtags that have been trending on social media for days, or the “Rocky Sucks” chants during Monday’s RAW.

Fans are expressing their displeasure to the company in a new way, by boosting his new t-shirt design on WWE Shop.

He currently has the top-selling t-shirt on WWE Shop right now.