WWE Fans Lash Out At Paul Heyman For His Post-RAW Social Media Post

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman engaged in a verbal altercation during the final segment of WWE RAW this week. Following the segment, a Twitter/X user noted that Heyman was trending higher than “the libtard who set himself on fire.” The user was referring to Heyman’s popularity being higher than that of US airman Aaron Bushnell. Bushnell, who was protesting the war in Gaza, died by setting himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC.

Heyman re-posted the user’s quote with the message, “My #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns – #PeoplesChamp @TheRock – #Solo – #JimmyUso – and I set the ratings, the box office and the @WWE Universe on fire every time we appear!”

Heyman received backlash for his post. @ChuckZ85, a user on Twitter, wrote, “Did you actually just repost a person who called a man who lit himself on fire the other day a ‘libtard’ and use it as a promo?” User @AFCTrae wrote, “Whether or not you are playing a character, it’s absolutely disgusting that you are quote tweeting a tweet which mocks a US Airforce member, Aaron Bushnell, who gave their LIFE in the form of protest, against genocide. This is the respect that you show to the US military.” User @HossMatch wrote, “Paul Heyman is a grown ass man. He would not just respond to a tweet that he didn’t read. Just because you like him doesn’t mean you have to defend him, he’s a dumbass piece of shit for even responding to that tweet let alone joking about it. RIP Aaron Bushnell. Free Palestine.”

Other users requested that Heyman delete the post, but it remained online as of Tuesday afternoon.